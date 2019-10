Oct 24 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve on Thursday accepted $45.00 billion in bids from $62.15 billion submitted by primary dealers at a 14-day repurchase agreement (repo) operation.

The New York Fed accepted $34.26 billion of $47.55 billion sumbitted in repo backed by Treasuries. It accepted $10.74 billion of $14.60 billion in repo backed by mortgage-backed securities. No agency debt was submitted for the operation. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by David Clarke)