TREASURIES-U.S. yields extend rise after July retail sales data
August 15, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 2 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields extend rise after July retail sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields added to their earlier increase on Tuesday as data showed domestic store sales in July grew at its strongest pace in seven months, supporting the view of solid consumer spending in the third quarter.

At 8:42 a.m. (1242 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to its highest level in a week, last up 6 basis points at 2.278 percent, while the 30-year bond yield increased by 6 basis points to 2.867 percent after touching a one-week peak. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

