TREASURIES-U.S. bond market on track for worst sell-off in 3 months

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury market on Monday was on track for its worst session in nearly three months as investors favored stocks and growth-oriented assets over low-risk government bonds, prompted by upbeat factory data in China and the United States.

At 3:07 p.m. (1907 GMT), the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 8.2 basis points at 2.496 percent. They earlier on Monday touched a one-week high at 2.499 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)