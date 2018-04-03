FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 3, 2018 / 12:06 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

NY Fed publishes first SOFR rate at 1.80 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve on Tuesday published the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) for the first time, a rate that regulators hope will over time be used in more derivatives contracts as an alternative to the London interbank offered rate (Libor).

The rate set at 1.80 percent. SOFR is based on the overnight Treasury repurchase agreement market, which trades around $800 billion in volume daily.

It will take time to develop liquidity in derivatives based on the rate. The CME Group will launch futures trades based on SOFR on May 7, while major dealers will enable swaps trading on the rate this year. [n L2N1RF1C1] (Reporting By Karen Brettell Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.