NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields resumed their fall early Wednesday with the 10-year yield near a seven-week low as growing losses in S&P 500 and Nasdaq index futures stoked safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.

At 9:13 a.m. (1313 GMT), the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 3.3 basis points at 2.755 percent. It hit a seven-week low of 2.743 percent earlier Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)