March 27, 2018 / 7:25 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields drop further as Wall Street falters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields’ fall accelerated on Tuesday with the 10-year yield hitting its lowest levels in over six weeks as Wall Street stocks turned negative as the technology sector faltered on government scrutiny over political consultants’ use of Facebook’s user data.

Safe-haven demand, along with quarter-end purchases for portfolio rebalancing, pushed the benchmark 10-year yield to 2.779 percent, its lowest level since Feb. 7, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Leslie Adler)

