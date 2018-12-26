TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as Wall Street rallies

NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to session highs in late trading on Wednesday as major U.S. stock indexes soared, snapping a four-day rout, led by upbeat news on the year-end holiday season and gains in oil prices and bank shares.

At 4:11 p.m. (2111 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was 2.810 percent, up 5.7 basis points from late on Monday, making it the biggest yield daily increase since Nov. 2, Refinitiv data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Phil Berlowitz )