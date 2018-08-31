HSBC recommends selling U.S. 10-year breakevens

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Investors should consider shorting the U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven rate as domestic headline inflation likely reached its near-term peak and economic growth is projected to slow over the next 12 months, a HSBC bond strategist said on Friday.

The 10-year breakeven rate, or the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.10 percent in early U.S. trading, down 1 basis point from late on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed.