August 31, 2018 / 1:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

HSBC recommends selling U.S. 10-year breakevens

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Investors should consider shorting the U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven rate as domestic headline inflation likely reached its near-term peak and economic growth is projected to slow over the next 12 months, a HSBC bond strategist said on Friday.

The 10-year breakeven rate, or the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.10 percent in early U.S. trading, down 1 basis point from late on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

