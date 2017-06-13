FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold at lower levels after May PPI
#Market News
June 13, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold at lower levels after May PPI

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations on Tuesday held their earlier losses, hovering near their lowest since November as domestic producer price growth stalled in May, stoking worries that inflation is weakening.

At 8:45 a.m. (1245 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.76 percent, down 0.80 basis point from late on Monday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

