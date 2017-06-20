FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall with oil futures
June 20, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall with oil futures

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations fell in step with weaker oil futures, hitting their lowest levels seen since before the U.S. presidential election last November, where Donald Trump beat Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

At 8:27 a.m. (1227 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.67 percent, down 2 basis points from late Monday. This was the lowest level for the 10-year breakeven rate since Nov. 7, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

