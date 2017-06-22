U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit one-week high after auction

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations touched one-week highs on Thursday following heavy investor demand at a $5 billion auction of 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities.

At 1:20 p.m. (1720 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.70 percent, up 3 basis points from late Wednesday, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)