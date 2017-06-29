FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit 2-week highs with oil prices
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit 2-week highs with oil prices

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations reached two-week peaks on Thursday in line with oil prices which also hit two-week highs on data that showed U.S. crude output posting its steepest weekly drop since July 2016.

At 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.77 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday. Earlier Thursday, it hit 1.78 percent, which was the highest since June 13, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

