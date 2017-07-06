FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a month
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise with higher oil prices
Fed worried about weak inflation
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
July 6, 2017 / 4:49 PM / in a month

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise with higher oil prices

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations rose on Thursday to their strongest levels in more than three weeks in step with a jump in oil prices after data that showed large decline in domestic crude and gasoline inventories.

U.S. oil futures rose over 2 percent at $46.27 a barrel, extending their earlier gains following the latest inventory data.

At 12:42 p.m. (1642 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.79 percent, up 2 basis points from Wednesday. This was the highest reading on the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate since June 12, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

