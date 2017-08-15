U.S. TIPS breakeven rates extend rise after strong data

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on inflation expectations added to their earlier increase on Tuesday as surprisingly strong data on U.S. retail sales and factory activity in New York state revived the view that price growth would reach the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent goal in the coming months.

At 9:26 a.m. (1326 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.79 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Monday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)