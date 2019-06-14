Bonds News
June 14, 2019 / 2:20 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall as an inflation gauge hits record low

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation views fell further on Friday as the University of Michigan’s gauge on consumers’ five-year inflation outlook fell to 2.2% in early June, the lowest since it introduced this question forty years ago.

At 10:12 a.m. (1412 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.659%, the lowest level since early January and down almost 3 basis points from Thursday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

