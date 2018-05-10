CPI data miss pushes U.S. TIPS breakeven rates lower

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook fell on Thursday after the consumer price index, the government’s broadest inflation gauge, rose less than forecast in April, reducing bets that domestic price growth is accelerating.

At 8:49 a.m. (1249 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.17 percent, down 1.50 basis points from late Wednesday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)