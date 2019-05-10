UPDATE 1-U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall on trade jitters, CPI miss

(Adds quote, background, graphic)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation views fell on Friday as a result of weaker energy prices due to U.S.-China trade tension, and data that showed domestic consumer prices grew less than analyst expectations.

The United States early on Friday increased its tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25% from 10%, which is expected to lead China to retaliate.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He ended a first day of trade talks in Washington without a deal. They resumed negotiations on Friday morning.

“The market is digesting what has happened with an acknowledgement there are ongoing talks,” said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Helena, Montana.

Oil prices have fallen this week on worries the absence of a trade agreement between the world’s two biggest economies might cause a trade war and trigger a global economic slowdown.

U.S. crude futures were down 0.21% at $61.57 a barrel in early trading.

Meanwhile, the government said early Friday its consumer price index, its broadest inflation gauge, rose 0.3% in April, less than the 0.4% increase analysts polled by Reuters had forecast.

In the 12 months through April, the CPI increased 2.0%, below the 2.1% projected by analysts.

At 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.854%, down 0.6 basis point from late on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. It had fallen as low as 1.839%, within striking distance of 1.835% set on Thursday which was the lowest since March 27.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate has since fallen from a near six-month high of 1.979% set on April 25.

The five-year breakeven rate had fallen to 1.700%, the lowest since Feb. 7 before retracing to 1.721%, down 1.7 basis points on the day.