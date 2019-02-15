UPDATE 1-U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise even as import prices fall

* Rising oil, stock prices lift inflation outlook

* Ten-year breakeven rate touches highest in two months

* Five-year breakeven rate hit highest since early December (Updates market action, adds graphic)

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s barometers on investors’ inflation expectations rose on Friday as traders brushed off data that showed the cost of imported goods into the United States declined for a third consecutive month in January.

The Labor Department said import prices decreased 0.5 percent last month, bringing the steepest annual drop in nearly 2-1/2 years. This reinforced the view that domestic inflation remains tame.

At 9:25 a.m. EST (1425 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.873 percent, 1.5 basis points higher than late on Thursday, according to Tradeweb data.

Earlier Friday, the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate flirted with 1.88 percent, its highest since Dec. 11.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate was up 2.65 basis points at 1.793 percent, which was a tad below its highest level since Dec. 3.

TIPS breakeven rates have risen this week as inflation expectations improved on higher oil prices and gains on Wall Street.