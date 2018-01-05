UPDATE 1-U.S. TIPS breakeven rates steady on in-line wages growth

(Recasts lead, adds quote)

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations held steady on Friday following a government report on payrolls that showed average hourly earnings grew 0.3 percent in December, matching analyst expectations.

The earnings increase came before the passage of the biggest tax overhaul in 30 years late last month, which some analysts and investors reckon may spark a pickup in wage inflation.

“The market thinks this number is not super relevant because this was before tax reform, related salary increases and bonuses. We could see some traction in wage inflation in the next three to six months,” said Bryce Doty, senior portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors LLC in Minneapolis.

The in-line wage increase offset a smaller-than-forecast 148,000 hiring due to a sharp decline in retail jobs.

At 9:43 a.m. (1437 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was little changed at 2.02 percent, little changed from late on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate was marginally lower at 1.91 percent.

TIPS breakeven rates have risen in recent days in step with a spike in commodity prices with oil futures reaching their highest since May 2015 earlier this week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)