U.S. 10-year TIPS breakeven rate hits highest since Aug 2014

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. bond market’s barometer of investors’ inflation expectations over the next decade climbed to its highest levels since the summer of 2014 following the recent rise in oil and other commodity prices.

At 8:05 a.m. (1205 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.19 percent, touching its highest level since August 2014. It finished near 2.18 percent late on Friday, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)