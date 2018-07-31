U.S. 5-year TIPS breakeven rate falls more after core PCE data

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The bond market’s gauge of investors’ inflation expectations in next five years fell further on Tuesday as the year-over-year increase in a measure of domestic underlying inflation slipped below 2 percent in June.

At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), the yield spread between five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular five-year Treasuries, or the five-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.01 percent, down 0.60 basis point from late on Monday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)