May 2, 2018 / 12:53 PM / in an hour

U.S. 5-year TIPS breakeven rate turns higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge of investors’ outlook for five-year inflation rose on Wednesday as the government refrained from selling another issue of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Security later this year, which some analysts had expected.

At 8:43 a.m. (1243 GMT), the five-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular five-year Treasury notes, erased an earlier decline. It was 2.10 percent, up 1 basis point from late Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

