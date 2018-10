NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The yield on U.S. five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities rose to session highs on Wednesday as the government as expected said it will hold an additional five-year TIPS auction and will drop a 30-year TIPS auction in 2019.

At 9:05 a.m. (1409 GMT), five-year TIPS yield was 1.070 percent, up 5 basis points from late on Tuesday after touching its highest level since September 2009, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)