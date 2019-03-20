U.S. TIPS break-even rates rise as Fed sees no rate hikes in 2019

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation views turned higher on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve hinted it would not raise key lending rates in 2019, prompted by signs of slowing global economic growth.

At 2:41 p.m. EDT (1841 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.971 percent, which was near its highest level since early December. This was nearly 2 basis points higher from late on Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)