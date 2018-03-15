U.S. TIPS breakeven curve flattens after import price data

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ shorter-term inflation outlook matched the levels of their view on longer-term inflation on Thursday after data showed import prices rose more than forecast in February.

Earlier on Thursday, shorter-dated inflation gauges were above their longer-dated counterparts, suggesting investors saw little chance inflation would accelerate.

At 9:14 a.m. (1314 GMT), the five-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular five-year Treasury notes, was 2.09 percent, down marginally from late on Wednesday, Tradeweb data showed. .

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.09 percent, up 0.2 basis point from late Wednesday . (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)