FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 3, 2018 / 1:10 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. TIPS breakeven rate pares gains after July payrolls data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The bond market’s gauge of investors’ inflation expectations trimmed earlier gains on Friday as nominal Treasury yields fell in the wake of government data that showed jobs growth was short of analyst expectations in July.

At 9:05 a.m. (1305 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.13 percent, flat from late on Thursday, according to Tradeweb data.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down more than 1 basis point at 2.973 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.