U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after CPI

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s barometers of investors’ inflation outlook increased further on Wednesday as underlying price growth remained intact in January even though food and energy costs were little changed for a third straight month.

At 8:41 a.m. EST (1341 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.860 percent, up nearly 2 basis points from late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)