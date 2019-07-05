U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after June payrolls data

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook added to earlier gains on Friday as domestic employers hired more workers than forecast in June, although wage growth fell a bit short of expectations.

At 9:15 p.m. EDT (1315 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year Treasury notes was 1.669%, up 1.5 basis points from Wednesday, according to Tradeweb data.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Thursday for the Fourth of July holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)