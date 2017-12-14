U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after Nov retail, import data

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations rose further on Thursday following data for November that showed a surprisingly strong increase in domestic retail sales and a surge in import prices.

At 8:59 a.m. (1359 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.90 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)