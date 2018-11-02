Bonds News
November 2, 2018 / 1:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after Oct jobs data

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation expectations briefly added to their earlier gains on Friday following a stronger-than-expected increase in domestic hiring and solid wage gains in October.

At 8:54 a.m. (1254 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.033 percent, up 0.25 basis point from late on Thursday. The 10-year breakeven rate fell to 2.023 percent the day before, which was its lowest level since January, Tradeweb and Refinitiv data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.