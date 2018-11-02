U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after Oct jobs data

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation expectations briefly added to their earlier gains on Friday following a stronger-than-expected increase in domestic hiring and solid wage gains in October.

At 8:54 a.m. (1254 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.033 percent, up 0.25 basis point from late on Thursday. The 10-year breakeven rate fell to 2.023 percent the day before, which was its lowest level since January, Tradeweb and Refinitiv data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)