U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after PPI data

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge of investors’ inflation views rose further on Wednesday as domestic producer prices unexpectedly increased in August, raising some hopes that inflation would climb towards the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal.

At 8:39 a.m. (1239 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year Treasury notes was 1.613%, up 2 basis points from Tuesday. It dipped below 1.50% last week to its tightest level since September 2016, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Hugh Lawson)