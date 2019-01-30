U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains on Fed's balance sheet view

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation expectations extended their rise on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve said it was prepared to adjust its balance sheet normalization in response to changes in the economy and market conditions.

At 2:06 p.m. EST (1906 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 1.810 percent, its highest level in about 1-1/2 weeks. The 10-year breakeven rate was up nearly 4 basis points from late Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)