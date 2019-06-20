U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add to gains after auction

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook added to earlier gains on Thursday in the wake of solid investor demand at $15 billion auction five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities.

At 2:35 p.m. EDT (1835 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year Treasury notes was 1.742%, up 6 basis points from Wednesday and the highest level in 1-1/2 weeks, according to Tradeweb data . (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)