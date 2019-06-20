Bonds News
June 20, 2019 / 6:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add to gains after auction

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook added to earlier gains on Thursday in the wake of solid investor demand at $15 billion auction five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities.

At 2:35 p.m. EDT (1835 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year Treasury notes was 1.742%, up 6 basis points from Wednesday and the highest level in 1-1/2 weeks, according to Tradeweb data . (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below