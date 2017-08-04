FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates edge up as wages rise in July
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 1:04 PM / in 2 months

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates edge up as wages rise in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on inflation expectations edged higher on Friday as average hourly earnings grew by 0.3 percent in July, matching analysts’ and traders’ forecasts that domestic inflation remains tame.

At 8:56 a.m. (1256 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.78 percent, up 0.65 basis point from late Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

