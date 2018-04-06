FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 12:50 PM / a day ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates extend fall as March payrolls disappoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations briefly extended their drop on Friday as domestic jobs growth posted its smallest gain in six months in March, falling short of analyst forecasts.

At 8:43 a.m. (1243 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.08 percent, down 0.4 basis point than late Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

