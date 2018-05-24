FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 24, 2018 / 1:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall as bond market rebounds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation expectations fell on Thursday as Treasury yields retreated from their multi-year peaks that were tied to worries about rising inflation and federal borrowing.

Renewed concerns about U.S.-China trade tension, together with jitters about Italy and Turkey, spurred safe-haven demand for lower-risk U.S. government debt this week, driving down their yields, analysts said.

At 9:07 a.m. (1307 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.14 percent, which was the lowest in more than five weeks. It was nearly 2 basis points lower than late on Wednesday.

A week ago, the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate hit 2.21 percent, which was the highest level since August 2014, Reuters and Tradeweb data showed.

Last Friday, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 2.128 percent, the highest since July 2011. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.