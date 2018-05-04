U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall as payrolls data disappoint

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook turned lower on Friday, erasing their earlier rise, as data showed U.S. employers hired fewer workers and raised wages by less than expected in April.

At 8:43 a.m. (1243 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.16 percent, down 0.35 basis point from late Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)