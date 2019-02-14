U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall as retail sales tumble

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation outlook fell on Thursday, erasing their earlier gains as government data showed domestic retail sales posted their biggest monthly decline in nine years at the end of 2018.

At 8:41 a.m. EST (1341 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.857 percent, down 0.5 basis point from late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)