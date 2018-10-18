FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 18, 2018 / 5:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall more after auction

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation expectations fell further on Thursday following soft demand at a $5 billion sale of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

At 1:17 p.m. (1717 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.11 percent, over 1 basis point tighter than late Wednesday, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.