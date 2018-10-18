U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall more after auction

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation expectations fell further on Thursday following soft demand at a $5 billion sale of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

At 1:17 p.m. (1717 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.11 percent, over 1 basis point tighter than late Wednesday, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)