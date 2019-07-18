Bonds News
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall more after soft auction

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook declined further on Thursday following lackluster demand at an auction of $14 billion worth of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities.

At 1:18 p.m. (1718 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year Treasury notes was 1.750%, down 1.50 basis points from Wednesday. On Tuesday, the 10-year TIPS breakeven rate touched 1.797% which was its highest since May 22, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)

