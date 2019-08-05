U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall to lowest since fall 2016

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge of investors’ inflation outlook deteriorated to its weakest level since autumn 2016 as traders worried that escalating trade tensions between China and United States would dampen price growth, preventing it from reaching the Federal Reserve’s 2% annual goal.

At 9:22 a.m. (1322 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year Treasury notes was 1.602%, more than 5 basis points lower than late on Friday, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Paul Simao)