U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall to lowest since January

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook fell on Thursday to their lowest levels since January as worries about a trade war between China and the United States have reduced expectations about domestic price growth.

At 8:41 a.m. (1241 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.777%, down over 2 basis points from late on Wednesday, Tradeweb data showed. It has fallen from a near six-month high of 1.979% back on April 25. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)