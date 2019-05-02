U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall to one-month lows

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation views fell to one-month lows on Thursday as energy prices slumped on data that showed U.S. oil production hitting a record high, which sent crude inventories to their highest since September 2017.

At 8:51 a.m. (1251 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was 1.902%, down 3.50 basis points from late on Wednesday, Tradeweb data showed. It reached a near six-month high at 1.979% last week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)