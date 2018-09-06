U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall with oil futures

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s barometer on investors’ inflation view fell to two-week lows on Thursday as U.S. crude futures declined on data that showed a surprise increase in domestic gasoline inventories in the latest week.

At 3:00 p.m. (1700 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.09 percent, down 2 basis points from late Wednesday, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data.

U.S. crude futures settled down 95 cents, or 1.38 percent, at $67.77 a barrel. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Leslie Adler)