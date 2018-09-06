FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 6, 2018 / 7:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall with oil futures

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s barometer on investors’ inflation view fell to two-week lows on Thursday as U.S. crude futures declined on data that showed a surprise increase in domestic gasoline inventories in the latest week.

At 3:00 p.m. (1700 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.09 percent, down 2 basis points from late Wednesday, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data.

U.S. crude futures settled down 95 cents, or 1.38 percent, at $67.77 a barrel. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.