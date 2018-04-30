U.S. TIPS breakeven rates flat after in-line March PCE data

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s barometers of investors’ inflation outlook were little changed on Monday as a measure of price growth that is the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge rose in line with analyst forecasts in March.

At 8:40 a.m. (1240 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.17 percent, down 0.1 basis point from Friday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)