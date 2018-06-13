U.S. TIPS breakeven rates flat after May PPI data

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook were little changed on Wednesday even as domestic producer prices recorded a year-over-year 3.1 percent increase in May, their biggest annual gain in about 6-1/2 years.

At 8:41 a.m. (1241 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was flat from late Tuesday at 2.14 percent, Reuters and Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)