U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit 7-week highs after CPI data

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook rose to their highest levels in seven weeks on Thursday as underlying growth in domestic consumer prices recorded its biggest increase in nearly 1-1/2 years in June.

At 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year Treasury notes was 1.765%, up 2 basis points from Wednesday. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate touched 1.778% earlier which was its highest since May 23, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)