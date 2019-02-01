Bonds News
February 1, 2019 / 3:22 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit highest levels since December

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation expectations hit its highest levels since December following data showed a surprise acceleration in domestic factory growth in January and stronger-than-forecast construction spending in November.

At 10:16 p.m. EST (1516 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, was 1.880 percent, the highest level in over seven weeks and up 3 basis points from late on Thursday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

