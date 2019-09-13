U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit one-month peaks

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge of investors’ inflation outlook reached one-month highs on Friday as domestic retail sales grew more than expected in August, supporting the view of solid consumer spending in the third quarter.

At 8:56 a.m. (1256 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year Treasury notes was 1.642%, up 1.55 basis points from Thursday. It dipped below 1.50% last week to its tightest level since September 2016, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)