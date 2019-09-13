Bonds News
September 13, 2019 / 1:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit one-month peaks

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge of investors’ inflation outlook reached one-month highs on Friday as domestic retail sales grew more than expected in August, supporting the view of solid consumer spending in the third quarter.

At 8:56 a.m. (1256 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year Treasury notes was 1.642%, up 1.55 basis points from Thursday. It dipped below 1.50% last week to its tightest level since September 2016, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below