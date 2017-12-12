U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold at higher levels after PPI

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations held to their earlier gains on Tuesday as domestic producer prices posted their biggest annual increase in nearly six years November, suggesting a broad pickup in inflation.

At 8:43 a.m. (1343 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.90 percent, up 0.75 basis point from late on Monday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)